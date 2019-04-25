PepsiCo wants to save Lay’s potato, sues farmers for growing it; Twitterati, activists back farmers

Published: April 25, 2019 8:06:23 PM

PepsiCo had filed a lawsuit against four farmers in Gujarat early this month. Reason? It claimed infringement upon intellectual rights as these farmers had grown, sold and produced the Lay’s variety of potato.

Representational Image

FMCG giant PepsiCo has sued farmers for growing the potato variety which the company uses to make its Lay’s chips. With this, PepsiCo has landed itself in massive backlash from Twitterati. In what is reminiscent of previous HUL controversy where people demanded a boycott of ‘videshi’ company, PepsiCo is also being called out for being a foreign company which is trying to take undue advantage of farmers. The hearing of the case is due tomorrow ie 26 April 2019 in Ahmedabad court.

Potato fiasco

PepsiCo had filed a lawsuit against four farmers in Gujarat early this month. Reason? It claimed infringement upon intellectual rights as these farmers had grown, sold and produced the Lay’s variety of potato. PepsiCo seeks Rs 1 crore each from these farmers in lieu of the alleged damage that the company has incurred. PepsiCo claims to have exclusive rights over the particular variety of potatoes.

Farmers’ story

Farmers have said that the case will set a precedent for other crop cases in India. Citing the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority Act, 2001, Kapil Shah, who heads Jatan — an organisation dedicated to organic farming — said that the act exempts farmers from PVP rights, PTI reported. Meanwhile, over 190 activists requested the Union government to intervene in the matter and direct the FMCG giant to withdraw its charges, PTI reported.

According to the 2001 Act, a farmer is allowed “to save, use, sow, resow, exchange, share or sell his farm produce including seed of a variety protected under this Act” so long as he does not sell ‘branded seed’. Meanwhile, PepsiCo cited Section 64 of the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights (PPV&FR) Act, 2001, declining to comment further, according to the PTI report.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to PepsiCo’s lawsuit against the farmers.

