PepsiCo wants to save Lay’s potato, sues farmers for growing it; Twitterati, activists back farmers

FMCG giant PepsiCo has sued farmers for growing the potato variety which the company uses to make its Lay\u2019s chips. With this, PepsiCo has landed itself in massive backlash from Twitterati. In what is reminiscent of previous HUL controversy where people demanded a boycott of \u2018videshi\u2019 company, PepsiCo is also being called out for being a foreign company which is trying to take undue advantage of farmers. The hearing of the case is due tomorrow ie 26 April 2019 in Ahmedabad court. Potato fiasco PepsiCo had filed a lawsuit against four farmers in Gujarat early this month. Reason? It claimed infringement upon intellectual rights as these farmers had grown, sold and produced the Lay\u2019s variety of potato. PepsiCo seeks Rs 1 crore each from these farmers in lieu of the alleged damage that the company has incurred. PepsiCo claims to have exclusive rights over the particular variety of potatoes. Farmers\u2019 story Farmers have said that the case will set a precedent for other crop cases in India. Citing the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Authority Act, 2001, Kapil Shah, who heads Jatan - an organisation dedicated to organic farming - said that the act exempts farmers from PVP rights, PTI reported. Meanwhile, over 190 activists requested the Union government to intervene in the matter and direct the FMCG giant to withdraw its charges, PTI reported. According to the 2001 Act, a farmer is allowed \u201cto save, use, sow, resow, exchange, share or sell his farm produce including seed of a variety protected under this Act\u201d so long as he does not sell \u2018branded seed\u2019. Meanwhile, PepsiCo cited Section 64 of the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers\u2019 Rights (PPV&FR) Act, 2001, declining to comment further, according to the PTI report. Here\u2019s how Twitterati reacted to PepsiCo\u2019s lawsuit against the farmers. From PepsiCo\u2019s point of view, farmer had taken undue advantage of the seeds from the earlier harvest. By growing using those seeds, farmer is now giving away the Lays potatoes, a breed developed by the company. \u2014 gab.ai\/murali (@muralipiyer) April 25, 2019 PepsiCo sued four Gujarati farmers, asking them to pay \u20b91.05 crore each as damages for \u2018infringing its rights\u2019 by growing the potato variety used in its Lays chips. Let us hope PepsiCo won\u2019t sue people for using the same ground water used in pepsi \u2014 Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) April 25, 2019 Dear @PepsiIndia If you really have an issue with #farmers growing and reselling your air filled #potato #lays chip quality potatos grow yourself #suing them is just cheap. @BJP4India @INCIndia #SaveFarmer \u2014 Jasneet Singh (@jskandhari) April 25, 2019 This will be mockery of farmers by corporate bullying. Central Govt needs to intervene. Everyone should boycott Lays and Pepsi. \u2014 Madakari (@manu844) April 25, 2019 Hey @PepsiCo where do you reckon this potato ever came from? You take away water meant for drinking n farming, your effluents poison d environment, you earn in millions n are suing poor farmers? Have you no shame? I am boycotting all your products, especially Lays! \u2014 Anusha Ravi (@anusharavi10) April 25, 2019