PepsiCo vs farmers: Gujarat govt wants to settle cases out of court

Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel on Wednesday said the state government would work for an out-of-the-court settlement with food and beverages behemoth PepsiCo, which has filed cases against potato growers based in north Gujarat. Talking to media at an event, Patel said the state government would try to resolve the issue as early as possible, so that farmers do not suffer. Gujarat's chief secretary and agriculture secretary have been asked to work on the issue on a priority basis, he said, adding the government want the issue to be resolved within the realm of law. By the virtue of the plant variety certificate under the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Right Act 2001, PepsiCo had filed legal suits against nine potato growers.