PepsiCo to withdraw cases against Gujarat potato farmers

PepsiCo India on Thursday said that after discussions with Gujarat government, it had agreed to withdraw cases against North Gujarat-based potato growers. However, the farmers demanded exemplary damages from the multinational giant for harassing them. A spokesperson of the company said: \u201cWe are relying on the said discussions to find a long-term and an amicable resolution of all issues around seed protection. The company remains deeply committed to the thousands of farmers we work with across the country and towards ensuring adoption of best farming practices.\u201d The spokesperson added PepsiCo had been in India for the past 30 years and over the years, the company had developed a best-in-class collaborative potato farming programme which had benefited thousands of farmers. The programme which included several market awareness initiatives has resulted in farmers getting access to higher yields, enhanced quality, training in best-in-class practices and better prices, all leading to improved livelihoods. To safeguard the larger interest of farmers, PepsiCo India was compelled to take judicial recourse to protect its registered variety, said the company. \u201cPepsiCo has agreed to withdraw litigation against farmers. But, the company has not clarify when it will withdraw the litigation. Neither the lawyers of the PepsiCo know this, nor the company has intimated to the courts where it has filed litigations. PepsiCo has also not informed the lawyers of farmers. Therefore, when the company move withdrawal application before courts, and orders are passed thereafter, we can say the cases are withdrawn. Till that time, it continues to be a mere statement without any implementation,\u201d Anand Yagnik, advocate of the farmers. \u201cFarmers\u2019 seed freedom should continue as per Indian law and should be upheld. It is high time, the government and concerned authorities put firm mechanisms in place to avoid a repetition of the episode and to protect farmers' rights unambiguously. Exemplary damages ought to be recovered from the multinational company for harassing farmers when the law in the country is clear,\u201d said Kapil Shah, co-ordinator of all farmers' organisation protesting against PepsiCo's move to file lawsuit against Gujarat\u2019s farmers. Hopefully, PepsiCo and others would have learnt a good lesson about farmers\u2019 rights in India\u2019s PPV&FR Act 2001 from this episode and in future, any such harassment of farmers would not get repeated, he added. Alliance for Sustainable and Holistic Agriculture (ASHA), an organisation working for the farmers' right, said any settlement which does not reiterate and reinforce Section 39 (1) (iv) of the PPV&FR Act was not acceptable and even unpardonable. Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) and others which are protesting against PepsiCo wanted permanent solution for such problems, so that in future any company, university, institute, organisation or even individual would not influence farmers' rights, said BKS Gujarat unit\u2019s secretary Babubhai, adding the meeting will be held on Friday. He also said during the meeting, a decision on whether to continue protest or not would be taken. He, however, welcomed PepsiCo's decision to withdraw cases against potato growers. Meanwhile, a meeting of 70-odd farmers\u2019organisations, NGOs, researchers, scientists, seed producers' association and others is scheduled to be held at Ahmedabad on Friday over the issue of lawsuits against North Gujarat-based farmers. According to Shah, the decision on meeting would be taken on late night only after taking opinions of stakeholders. The purpose of the meeting was to form a common platform to protest against the multinational firm and to take the agitation across the nation. PepsiCo India has filed cases against farmers of North Gujarat\u2019s Sabarkantha, Banaskantha and Arvalli districts. According to PepsiCo\u2019s claim, the farmers allegedly infringed Intellectual Property Right (IPR) by producing and selling FL 2027 variety of potato for which the company had taken a Plant Variety Certificate (PVC)under PPV&FR Act, 2001. The company is using this variety of potato for the manufacturing of Lay\u2019s chips. Opposing the company\u2019s move, various organisations have initiated an agitation and demanding unconditional withdrawal of all cases against potato growers.