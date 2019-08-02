PepsiCo taps South’s pappadam market with new Lay’s variants as North, West India drive slowdown

Lay’s has launched ‘Wafer Style’ version of its chips and with this, the brand hopes to become a part of traditional South Indian meals.

In a bid to ramp up its regional portfolio, PepsiCo India has launched new variants in its popular potato chips Lay’s, specifically targeting the South India market. Inspired by prevailing food product pappadam, Lay’s has launched ‘Wafer Style’ version of its chips and with this, the brand hopes to become a part of traditional South Indian meals. Another factor that could have pushed the FMCG brand for tapping Southern market is the demand slowdown that is emanating from North and West Zones. “The slowdown is driven by North and West zones where growth has come down to single-digit in Q2’19,” Nielsen said in its recently released FMCG snapshot.

“Taking cue from the traditional hand-made and home-dried pappadams that lend a crunchy texture to every traditional South Indian meal, Lay’s Wafer Style taps into this ritual that is unique to this part of the country,” PepsiCo said in a statement. PepsiCo expects that the wafer chips will be accompanied by traditional dishes such as Sambar Rice, Rasam Rice, Dal Rice, Curd Rice, Lemon Rice, Palak Pappu Rice, and more.

Previously, many other FMCG companies have also tried regional offerings. From Coca-Cola’s Colour drink exclusively launched in Tamil Nadu towns and villages to ITC’s foray in dairy beverages in South India market, the region has been a major attraction for FMCG companies not only to test waters but also for tapping into products that are already established like pappadams. Meanwhile, PepsiCo also said that “South is an extremely significant market” for the company, said Dilen Gandhi, Senior Director, Marketing, Foods category, PepsiCo India.

Launched at a power price of Rs 10, which is unanimously considered by the FMCG industry leaders as the most-selling price point for products, Lay’s has brought in its Wafer Chips on two variants — Salt and Pepper and Sundried Chili flavour. The company plans to retail it exclusively in South Indian states viz Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala. However, this is not the first time that PepsiCo has ventured into regional offerings specifically for South. PepsiCo India has already launched Kurkure with Gingelly Oil in South India. The product has been receiving a good response, said the company.