  • MORE MARKET STATS

PepsiCo setting up potato chips production unit in UP with Rs 814 crore investment

By: |
October 12, 2020 11:04 PM

The greenfield (new) unit is being set up in Kosi, Mathura, on 35 acres of land provided by the UP State Industrial Development Authority.

PepsiCo India Chairman Ahmed El Sheikh said the initial investment in this project was pegged at Rs 500 crore which has been revised to Rs 814 crore.

PepsiCo is setting up a potato chips production unit in Uttar Pradesh with an investment of Rs 814 crore, officials said on Monday.

The greenfield (new) unit is being set up in Kosi, Mathura, on 35 acres of land provided by the UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), an official statement issued here said.

Related News

The unit, which is expected to start commercial production by middle of the next year, will facilitate direct and indirect employments, it added.

PepsiCo India Chairman Ahmed El Sheikh said the initial investment in this project was pegged at Rs 500 crore which has been revised to Rs 814 crore.

Significantly, the raw material (potato) will be procured through local sources, the statement said.

Infrastructure and Industrial Developmental Commissioner Alok Tandon said, “An MoU (memorandum of understanding) was signed by PepsiCo to set up this project with a proposed investment of Rs 500 crore at UP Investors Summit 2018.”

He further said that as a result of the MoU tracking, land allocation and labour-related reforms, a transparent investment system is being established in the state to suit the industries. As a result of this, PepsiCo has increased its investment from Rs 500 crore to Rs 814 crore, Tandon added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. PepsiCo setting up potato chips production unit in UP with Rs 814 crore investment
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1RBI raises banks’ aggregate exposure limit for small businesses to Rs 7.5 crore
2India Inc welcomes Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s stimulus to boost demand
3Reliance Jio becomes first mobile company to cross 40 crore subscribers mark: Trai data