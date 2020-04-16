PepsiCo partners CII to serve 2 million meals in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan

The meals would be distributed amongst families of farmers, self help groups (SHGs) and migrant workers in the states, according to a statement.

Food and beverage major PepsiCo India on Thursday joined hands with industry body CII to provide two million meals to the marginalised communities in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. The meals would be distributed amongst families of farmers, self help groups (SHGs) and migrant workers in the states, according to a statement.

Earlier, on April 6,PepsiCo Foundation, they company’s philanthropic arm, had committed to provide over 5 million meals to families impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak, in partnership with Akshaya Patra Foundation.

”With this latest partnership, PepsiCo India has upped its commitment to provide over 7 million meals to the underprivileged and marginalised families impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak across India,” it said.

As part of the partnership, CII Foundation will provide dry rations to the underprivileged families in partnership with the Local administration and police authorities in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. PepsiCo India President Ahmed ElSheikh said: “We are partnering CII Foundation to reach out to these communities and offer assistance in expediting the relief measures”.

So far, CII Foundation, CII and CII Membership have reached out to over 25 lakh beneficiaries across 27 states, through distribution of meals, ration kits, hygiene kits and awareness, as per Seema Arora, Deputy Director General, CII and CEO, CII Foundation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of lockdown till May 3. India is presently going through an unprecedented complete lockdown since March 25 to prevent the spread of the virus. According to the latest updates from the Health Ministry, number of cases from Covid-19 has climbed to 12,380 and death toll has risen to 414 in country.