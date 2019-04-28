PepsiCo in trouble? Rashtriya Kishan Parishad to run campaign to boycott its products

The ongoing controversy between food and beverages giant PepsiCo India and north Gujarat-based potato growers took a political turn on Saturday as Rashtriya Kishan Parishad (RKP) and senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel backed farmers\u2019 concern. Already, BJP-supported Bhartiya Kishan Sangh (BKS) has openly backed farmers and demanded the central government\u2019s intervention in the matter. Also read:\u00a0Amazon says revised FDI norms had minimal impact with \u2018few days\u2019 of downtime; Q1 profit doubles to $3.6 billion RKP was founded by former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Pravin Togadia. \u201cRKP will run a nationwide campaign to boycott all products of PepsiCo if the company does not withdraw the case or the Gujarat government and the Government of India don't force PepsiCo to withdraw the case,\u201d said Togadia in a written statement. By virtue of the Plant Variety Certificate under the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Right Act 2001, PepsiCo had filed legal suits against nine potato growers for alleged violation of intellectual property rights.