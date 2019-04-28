PepsiCo in trouble? Rashtriya Kishan Parishad to run campaign to boycott its products

Published: April 28, 2019 2:24:48 AM

RKP was founded by former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Pravin Togadia.

PepsiCo, Rashtriya Kishan Parishad, Rashtriya Kishan Parishad protest, lays chips, lays potato, PepsiCo India, potato growers, Ahmed Patel, BJP, Vishwa Hindu Parishad,  Pravin TogadiaPepsiCo had filed legal suits against nine potato growers for alleged violation of intellectual property rights. (Reuters)

The ongoing controversy between food and beverages giant PepsiCo India and north Gujarat-based potato growers took a political turn on Saturday as Rashtriya Kishan Parishad (RKP) and senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel backed farmers’ concern. Already, BJP-supported Bhartiya Kishan Sangh (BKS) has openly backed farmers and demanded the central government’s intervention in the matter.

"RKP will run a nationwide campaign to boycott all products of PepsiCo if the company does not withdraw the case or the Gujarat government and the Government of India don't force PepsiCo to withdraw the case," said Togadia in a written statement.

By virtue of the Plant Variety Certificate under the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Right Act 2001, PepsiCo had filed legal suits against nine potato growers for alleged violation of intellectual property rights.

