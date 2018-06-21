PepsiCo Foundation announces $4.26 million grant to NGO WaterAid

The PepsiCo Foundation today announced a USD 4.26 million grant to an international non-profit organisation WaterAid to provide safe water access.

The PepsiCo Foundation today announced a USD 4.26 million grant to an international non-profit organisation WaterAid to provide safe water access to communities in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala by December 2020. As part of its water access initiatives in India, the foundation said it aims to “positively impact 2,00,000 people in the communities around its plants.”

The foundation said that over the next three years, WaterAid in India will focus on implementing solutions that will help increase access to clean water, build community and government capacity to manage water resources. In a release here, the Foundation said these solutions would help improve water security and also promote water conservation and recharge measures including rainwater harvesting.

The grant further adds to the USD 17 million that the Foundation has made in India to date. These grants have been focused on providing safe water and sanitation solutions to under-served communities and have positively impacted 10million people in water-stressed areas, the release said. The programmes included partnerships with NGOs like Safe Water Network to set up more than 100 community Reverse Osmosis (RO) water stations in India, and Water.Org to provide access to safe water and sanitation through micro-lending.

“In India, we work on several programmes that focus on water replenishment, livelihood enhancement. PepsiCo Foundation’s partnership with WaterAid supports our goal to improve water security for communities through Sustainable Access to Safe Water,” said PepsiCo India, President and CEO, Ahmed ElSheikh.