PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi to step down in October, to remain Chairman till early 2019

PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi will step down in October after serving for 12 years as the top boss at the global beverage giant, the company said in a statement. Indra Nooyi will step down on October 3, after serving at PepsiCo for a long period of 24 years, the statement added. Indian-origin Indra Nooyi was the first ever woman to be appointed the CEO at PepsiCo, in the year 2006. She will be succeeded by company President Ramon Laguarta, who has held the post since 2017. She will remain chairman till 2019.

“Growing up in India, I never imagined I’d have the opportunity to lead such an extraordinary company. Guided by our philosophy of Performance with Purpose — delivering sustained performance while making more nutritious products, limiting our environmental footprint and lifting up all the communities we serve — we’ve made a more meaningful impact in people’s lives than I ever dreamed possible,” Indra Nooyi said in a statement. “PepsiCo today is in a strong position for continued growth with its brightest days still ahead,” the 54-year old added.



Other than Indra Nooyi, the remaining senior leadership will be unchanged.

Indra Nooyi completed Post Graduate Programme (MBA) from Indian Institute of Management Calcutta in 1976. She completed master’s degree in Public and Private Management from Yale School of Management in 1978. Therafter, Nooyi joined the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), and then held strategy positions at Motorola and Asea Brown Boveri before joining PesiCo.

About Ramon Laguarta

Ramon Laguarta who has been with the company for 22-years is currently overseeing global operations, corporate strategy, public policy and government affairs. He also served in various leadership roles in the European and sub-Saharan Africa divisions. Laguarta originally comes from Barcelona and speaks English, Spanish, French, German, Greek and Catalan. He joined PepsiCo in 1996.