scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty dies of cardiac arrest

Tributes started pouring in for Murty who an avid biker was and had rode from Mumbai to Leh earlier.

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
Pepperfry, Pepperfry news, Pepperfry latest news, Pepperfry CEO, Pepperfry CEO dead, Pepperfry CEO cardiac arrest, Pepperfry cofounder dead, Pepperfry cEO heart attack, Ambareesh Murty, Ambareesh Murty news, Ambareesh Murty latest news, Ambareesh Murty dead
Ambareesh Murty was an alumnus of IIM Calcutta.

Pepperfry CEO and co-founder Ambareesh Murty died of cardiac arrest in Leh on Tuesday. Ashish Shah, another co-founder of the online store, took to Twitter to post about Murty’s demise. 

Shah wrote on X (formerly known Twitter), requesting prayers for the family, about the demise and said that he was “extremely devastated” to say his “friend, mentor, brother, soulmate” is no more. In his tweet, Shah mentions that Murty died of a cardiac arrest last night. Murty had founded the online furniture store and home decor company in 2011.

Also Read

Tributes started pouring in for Murty who was an avid biker and had rode from Mumbai to Leh earlier. Swati Bhargava, an entrepreneur also wrote on Twitter that it was sad and shocking to hear of Murty’s demise. “May his soul rest in peace. An amazing entrepreneur & inspiration to many… may his legacy with Pepperfry live on.”, she wrote. 

He was an alumnus of IIM Calcutta. He was also a trekking enthusiast and an avid biker. Murty started his career in June 1996 as a sales and marketing professional with Cadbury. In his career he had worked with ICICI Prudential, Levi’s, Britannia and Ebay. He also had a start-up which he closed in 2005. It was in June 2011 that Murty started Pepperfry with Ashish Shah.

Pepperfry was set up in Mumbai in 2011, which has three warehouses and delivers to 500 cities and has over 60 experiential studios in 20 cities. Since its establishment, Pepperfry raised $245.3 million (around Rs 1,770 crore), according to Crunchbase, which provides information about companies.

More Stories on
industry news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 08-08-2023 at 11:07 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS