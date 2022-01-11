Pepper Farms raises USD 1 million as seed funding to grow business

Pepper Farms is organising vegetable production by building a network of farms with end-to-end virtual management, customised agronomy, and direct market linkages.

Agritech startup Pepper Farms has raised USD 1 million (around Rs 7.39 crore) from investors to grow its business. The startup helps farmers organise vegetable production lifecycle starting with plantations until harvest and sales.

In a statement, Pepper Farms said it has secured USD 1 million in a seed funding round led by AxilorVentures and Himanshu Aggarwal, Co-founder of Aspiring Minds.

Others who also participated in the round included Tarun Khanna (Harvard Business School), Raman Uberoi (ex-COO CRISIL), Sunil Kalra (Via Projects), Rahul Jain (Co-Founder Epigamia).

“The company aims to use the capital to strengthen its operations via advanced technology and agronomy stack,” it said. Gurugram-based Pepper Farms was founded by Saurabh Singla, an alumni of IIT Guwahati and Shalini Aggarwal, Chartered Accountant, an alumni of SRCC.

Pepper Farms is organising vegetable production by building a network of farms with end-to-end virtual management, customised agronomy, and direct market linkages.

The startup is directly working with farm owners, farmers, and others involved in the value chain of vegetable production. The company has been able to expand its business in the country’s top agricultural geographies, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh managing dozens of farms.

Saurabh Singla, Co-Founder and CEO Pepper Farms, said, “emerging as the fastest growing network of protected farms in India, we aim to bring production of another 1,000 acres under Pepper Farms in the next 12 months.” The company aims to disrupt the farming industry with its agronomy, operations, and marketing strategies, he added.

“The idea was to reduce inefficiencies plaguing the farming ecosystem. With structuring small, fragmented farms, we are able to impact the lives of hundreds of farmers, skilled and unskilled workforce while delivering quality production for the masses,” said Shalini Aggarwal, Co-founder and COO, Pepper Farms.

The startup is selling the produce daily across mandies, eRetail, modern retail, and restaurants through its robust supply chain, the statement said.