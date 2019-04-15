PeopleStrong to help MG Motor hire more women staff

By: | Published: April 15, 2019 2:26 AM

The move comes ahead of the launch of the MG Hector SUV.

PeopleStrong will extend its digital recruitment services to MG Motor India

Carmaker MG Motor India has partnered with PeopleStrong, the HR tech & talent acquisition solutions company, to increase the hiring of female professionals across its upcoming sales and service outlets; this comes ahead of the launch of the MG Hector SUV. As part of the tie-up, MG Motor India will hire a “significant number of women professionals in customer-facing roles such as front-end/back-end showroom operations, service, call centre, sales and management,” it said in a statement.

PeopleStrong will extend its digital recruitment services to MG Motor India, helping the brand recruit 3,500 dealership staff in two phases. The first phase, over the next six months, will see recruitment of 2,000 dealership staff across the carmaker’s network of 110 sales and service outlets in India.

