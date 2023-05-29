Penalise telcos, solution providers for not checking spams: Route Mobile CEO

Cloud communication platform, Route Mobile, has said that the government should penalise telecom operators as well as solution providers if they are not able to control spam messages, phishing activities, etc despite deploying technology to check such crimes.

The Mumbai-based company, which provides AI-based solutions such as Route Shield, TruSense, among others to curb SMS phishing, identity theft, forgery, etc, to enterprises, is ready to be held accountable.

“If there are spam messages even after deploying anti-phishing solutions, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, needs to hold accountable companies which have built the solutions along with the operators,” Route Mobile CEO Rajdipkumar Gupta told FE in an interaction. Gupta said that he is ready to pay a penalty to Trai or the operator if anything goes wrong with Route Mobile’s solutions.

Vodafone Idea last month showed an anti-phishing technology developed by Tanla Platforms to Trai. In the trial, the company claimed to have an accuracy rate of 99%. Following the solution showcase by Vodafone Idea, Trai also asked other operators to come out with their anti-phishing solutions.

“If DLT (Distributed Ledger Technology) is deployed in the manner it is supposed to be, then there would have been no need for any anti phishing solution. Even today, the current firewall with the operators network is capable enough to handle pesky calls, and pesky SMSs. We just need to train the firewall well,” Gupta said, adding that Route Mobile is also in advance talks with telcos to deploy its solutions.

DLT platforms are run by telecom operators where businesses who are involved in sending bulk promotional or transactional SMS need to register by giving their business details, including sender IDs, and SMS templates. Recently, Trai issued directions to telcos to only allow registered telemarketers, and also clean the unused SMS headers and templates.

Apart from the security solutions, Route Mobile also provides messaging solutions, payment as a service solution, email and voice solutions to companies in banking sector, OTTs, e-commerce, network operators, among others. The company services clients across 32 countries including regions such as India, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Route Mobile has a customer base of 25,000 and almost 3,500 active billable customer per month. In India, the company has a 20% market share at present. Moreover, India contributes 45% to the company’s revenue.

“Our aspiration is to acquire 30% market share in India within two to three years. Currently, the market size is about $2.5 billion, which I believe is going to be around $4-5 billion in next 2-3 years because of increasing adoption of digitisation, growing use cases with regard to messaging, smartphone penetration, etc,” Gupta said.

Route Mobile is targeting to achieve $1 billion revenue mark in the next 3-4 years and is bullish on SMS solutions, and its new product security solutions such as TruSense, which includes safe authentication without OTP.

“It is not that we are serving large customers only. We have a customer who spends $10 also a month. Having a very small use case, right communication platform which we have built is completely required for every single person who wants to communicate with their end user,” Gupta said, adding that the companies especially startups need to spend to have better engagement with end users.

In FY23, Route Mobile’s revenue from operations grew 78.3% YoY to Rs 3,569 crore. The company’s net profit rose 96% to Rs 333 crore.

For FY24, the company expects to grow 20%. “We are very bullish that we will achieve that number. In the last 18 years, we have always overachieved our guidance,” Gupta said, adding that the growth will largely come from emerging markets like Latin America, Africa, Asia, and Middle East.