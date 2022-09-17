Peerless eyes Rs 1,000 cr revenue by 2025

Peerless group is eyeing Rs 1,000 crore revenue by 2025 from `700 crore at present, as the group will evaluate operational and financial performances of all the verticals.

Peerless is into hospitals, hotels, financial services and real estate businesses, among others. The growth would be primarily driven by the hospital and hotel businesses, said Peerless General Finance and Investment (PGFI) MD Jayanta Roy on Friday. PGFI is the holding company of the group.

Partha Sarathi Bhattacharyya, vice chairman of PGFI, said from a negative networth of Rs 600 crore two decades back, now Peerless has a positive networth of Rs 2,000 crore.

“We will take up a policy of how to increase returns along with risk mitigation. We will evaluate all the verticals. We have to see how they are doing,” Bhattacharyya added.

Commenting on different verticals, Roy said the group is planning to invest around `350 crore in hospitals vertical for increasing number of beds. Currently, Peerless Hospitals has 468 beds which would go up to 700.

“We have plans for all the verticals. In hospitality vericle, we have properties in Kolkata, Durgapur, Mukutmanipur (West Bengal), Hyderabad and Andaman. We would like to optimise it,” he said.

Peerless at present has over 460 keys across its hotel properties. The group will also look to utilise unused land parcels for its real estate business.