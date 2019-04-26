PE/VC investments in March at all-time high of $7 billion: EY report

Private Equity\/Venture Capital (PE\/VC) investments in March 2019 recorded an all-time high of $7 billion, which is more than twice the value recorded in March 2018, EY\u2019s Private Equity Monthly Deal Tracker said. The report pointed out that March was the best month ever for PE\/VC investments, being 30% higher compared with the previous high of $5.4 billion recorded in August 2017. The number of deals in March increased by 44% to 89 against the same period last year. There were 13 large deals (deals of value greater than $100 million) aggregating $6 billion in March 2019 compared with four large deals worth $3 billion in March 2018, with Brookfield\u2019s $1.9 billion buyout of RIL\u2019s east-west pipeline being the largest deal during the month. Also read:\u00a0Why Tiger Global is hunting for enterprise technology startups As a result of the exceptionally high level of PE\/VC investments in March 2019, the quarter-ended March has emerged as the best quarter for PE\/VC investments, with investments worth $11.4 billion. While buyouts and private investments in public equity (PIPE) deals remain strong, exits in March 2019 declined by 34% in terms of value on a year-on-year basis, the report added. The decline was mainly on account of fewer large deals. There was only one large exit worth $131 million in March 2019 compared with four large exits worth $626 million in March 2018, the report said.