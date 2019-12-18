PE/VC investments, exits pick up in November

PE/VC investments in November were 2.8 times the value recorded in the same period last year and 50% higher compared to October 2019.

The month of November saw private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) investments worth $4.8 billion across 94 deals, of which $1.9 billion worth of investments were recorded in the financial services space, according to an IVCA-EY report. At the same time, exits were recorded at $1.4 billion across 15 deals on the back of a pick-up in open market exits.

PE/VC investments in November were 2.8 times the value recorded in the same period last year and 50% higher compared to October 2019. The improved performance in November is on the back of higher number of large deals; the month recorded 12 large deals aggregating $3.8 billion.

The total PE/VC investments in India, year-to-date, now stand at $44.2 billion, which is 18% higher than the previous high of $37.4 billion recorded in the entire 2018, the report said.

“The largest deals announced in November 2019 include Alibaba Group and SoftBank’s $1-billion investment in Paytm followed by $627-million investment in Zee Entertainment Enterprises by a group of investors including GIC, Morgan Stanley and others, and Unison Capital Partners’ buyout of Kyowa Pharmaceutical Industry Company (Lupin’s Japan business) for $525 million from Lupin,” the report stated.

November also recorded 15 exits worth $1.4 billion, which is twice the value of exits recorded in November 2018 and 41% higher than October 2019. “The growth was primarily because of two large open market deals accounting for $1 billion of total exits in November 2019. The largest exit in November 2019 saw Bain Capital and GIC sell their combined stake of 14.6% in Genpact for $625 million, followed by Carlyle selling its 3% stake in SBI Life Insurance Company for $393 million,” the report said.

Vivek Soni, partner and national leader for private equity services at EY, said a significant part of growth in 2019 has come from the robust investment flow in the infrastructure and real estate sectors.

“This was driven by strong interest from yield-hungry global pools of capital in the form of pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, as also by policy reforms and introduction of new investment structures like InvITs and REITs by the Indian government. Pure play PE/VC deals continue to progress at similar levels as last year, recording over $25.10 billion in investments. This segment could also pick up steam as the government embarks on its disinvestment agenda and many corporates offload stakes to raise capital,” he said.