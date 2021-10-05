PE inflows plunge 30% in Q3 to $17 bn: Report

The massive decline is despite a huge jump in volumes in Q3

Private equity inflows in the third quarter of 2021 fell by a massive 30 per cent to USD 16.91 billion from USD 23.95 billion a year ago, but almost doubled sequentially from USD 8.5 billion, shows an industry report.

The massive decline is despite a huge jump in volumes in Q3 at 457 deals involving 537 companies as against just 231 deals across 282 companies, shows the data collated by Refinitiv, an LSG Group entity that’s a leading supplier of financial markets data and insights.

This quarterly spike has helped the inflows remain in the green in the first nine months of the year with fund inflows touching USD 29.7 billion, a tepid 1.5 per cent rise over the similar period in 2020, says the report, adding the number of deals in nine months grew 75.4 per cent year-on-year to 1,047 transactions led by high technology led companies that captured 55 per cent of the money, followed by software sector with 28 per cent market share and the rest of the pie went to healthcare, consumer, and education.

Internet specific companies attracted maximum funds in 2021 with the total sum invested amount touching USD 16.43 billion from USD 5.23 billion in 2020, followed by software (USD 8.22 billion), as well as financial services (USD 1.66 billion).

The top 10 private equity deals in the year so far are the following: Flipkart Online Services raising USD 3.6 billion, Think & Learn USD 2.46 billion, Bundl Technologies USD 1.92 billion, Locodel Solutions USD 1.35 billion, Meesho Payments USD 870 million, Zomato USD 798 million, Pine Labs USD 700 million, Axelia Solutions USD 650 million, Mohalla Tech USD 647 million, and ANI Technologies USD 500 million.