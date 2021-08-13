PC shipments cross 3 million units for second consecutive quarter in Q2 2021

IDC India market analyst (PC devices) Bharath Shenoy said despite India being severely impacted by the second wave, there was a sense of optimism in the market as vendors utilised the time to procure devices.

Shipments of personal computer desktops, notebooks and work stations surpassed the 3-million units mark during the April-June quarter, registering a growth of 52% year-on-year. This is the second consecutive quarter when shipments crossed the 3-million mark.

“A total of 3.2 million PCs were shipped in the quarter, with all product categories reporting strong double-digit growth. In the absence of any large education and government deal, this was the second consecutive quarter when India’s PC market saw shipments of over 3 million PCs, underlining the growth in enterprise, SMB, and consumer segments,” IDC said.

Notebook PCs continue to hold more than three-fourth share in the overall category and grew 50% y-o-y in Q2 2021, reporting a fourth consecutive quarter with over 2 million units. Desktops also indicated a recovery as shipments grew 52% y-o-y after recording the lowest shipments of the decade in Q2 2020, it added.

The second wave of Covid further delayed the opening of schools and colleges, strengthening the demand for PCs for home learning. In Q2 2021, the consumer segment grew 118.4% y-o-y, and 5.9% sequentially as vendors prepared the channel in anticipation of stronger demand.

The commercial segment grew 13.8% y-o-y in Q2 2021 as the enterprises, especially IT and IT-enabled services companies, continued buying to manage the growing workforce in the ongoing work from home scenario.

“Channel partners were struggling with low inventories and backlogs for almost a year; this came as a breather for a few vendors as they were able to add a few more weeks’ inventories to their channel. But as demand continues to outstrip the supply, it doesn’t seem that the channel inventory will return to normal before the year-end,” he added.

IDC India associate research manager (client devices), Jaipal Singh noted the growth in consumer notebook segment is attracting many smartphone brands to explore this category.