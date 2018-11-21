PC market in India grows 20.2 percent QoQ to 2.7 million units in September quarter

Representative Image: Reuters

PC shipment in India grew 20.2 per cent in the July-September period to 2.71 million units against the previous quarter, driven by strong growth in commercial and consumer segments, as per research firm IDC. IDC, in its report, noted that while shipment had grown sequentially, the sales had declined by 10.6 per cent compared to July-September 2017 quarter “owing to increased sell-in due to goods and services tax (GST) implementation in Q3 2017”.

“While the excitement at the premium end of the market will remain and is expected to grow further, IDC expects overall India personal computer (PC) market to decline due to Intel chip shortages and also on account of post Diwali slowdown of the market,” Navkendar Singh, Associate Research Director (Client Devices and IPDS) at IDC India, said. OEMs are also expected to revamp their portfolio with new product launches in mid to premium segment in the next few months, Singh added.

HP led the tally with 30.7 per cent market share, followed by Dell (22.9 per cent), Lenovo (21.3 per cent) and Acer (12.1 per cent) in the September 2018 quarter. Ongoing global enterprise account refresh and fulfilment of spill-over education projects are expected to drive the commercial segment contribution in the fourth quarter of 2018, he said.

The consumer PC market recorded an overall shipment of 1.45 million units in the September 2018 quarter — a growth of 33.9 per cent over the last quarter. “Increase in discretionary spending aided by consumer financing schemes provided a strong momentum to premium device like gaming notebooks. Festive season buying, and online sales also resulted in increased consumer spending,” IDC India Research Manager (IPDS and PC) Nishant Bansal said.

IDC noted that e-tailers also contributed to the growth “with their multiple efforts on wider product portfolio availability and affordability efforts like easy financing and EMI” in partnership with almost all the major vendors. The commercial PC market registered a sequential growth of 7.5 per cent to 1.25 million units in the said quarter compared to April-June 2018 quarter.

“Large education projects in states like Odisha, Rajasthan and Assam drove demand from public sector perspective while continued demand from SMB segment along with refresh buying from enterprises also aided in the growth of the commercial segment,” Bansal said.