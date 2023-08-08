scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

PB Fintech posts smaller Q1 loss on loan, insurance demand

Revenue from operations rose 31.8% to 6.66 billion rupees, with revenue from Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, its core online business, growing 39% to 5.16 billion rupees.

Written by Reuters
PB Fintech. Policybazaar, Paisabazaar, PB Fintech Q1 results, PB fintech losses
The company's costs rose 1.5%, significantly less than the 18.4% increase in the previous quarter.

India’s PB Fintech the parent of online insurance aggregator Policybazaar, reported a narrower first-quarter loss on Monday on growing demand for insurance and loans.

PB Fintech, which also operates online credit marketplace Paisabazaar, said its consolidated net loss narrowed to 114.2 million rupees ($1.4 million) for the quarter ended June 30 from 2.04 billion rupees a year ago.

Also Read

Revenue from operations rose 31.8% to 6.66 billion rupees, with revenue from Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, its core online business, growing 39% to 5.16 billion rupees. Loan disbursals rose 52.7%, the company said.

Also Read

The company’s costs rose 1.5%, significantly less than the 18.4% increase in the previous quarter. That helped PB Fintech post a positive adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization). It broke even on an adjusted EBITDA basis in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Also Read

Policybazaar and Paisabazaar have been adjusted EBITDA positive for more than a year.

PB Fintech’s shares closed 2.2% higher ahead of its results. They have surged nearly 74.5% so far this year, while peer Paytm has jumped 60% and the BSE bank index has gained just 3%.

More Stories on
industry news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 08-08-2023 at 07:49 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS