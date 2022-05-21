Paytm’s topline rises 77% on year in FY22

One97 Communications, which owns Paytm, on Friday posted revenue jump of 77% in FY22 to Rs 4,974 crore from Rs 2,802 crore the previous year.

In Q4 alone, the company’s revenue grew 89% on a year-on-year basis to Rs 1,541 crore, while ebitda (before ESOPs) for the quarter improved 12% year on year.

Growth in revenue was led by the increase in consumer and merchant payments and disbursements of loans through its partners on Paytm.

The company’s ebitda loss (before ESOP) for FY22 narrowed Rs 1,518 crore from Rs 1,655 crore the previous year. In addition, the company had `809 crore of non-cash ESOP expenses.

Paytm has reduced ebitda (before ESOP cost) loss despite making investments in user growth, merchant device deployment and technology. The company’s cost structures in Q4 FY2022 are largely sufficient to support its growth plans in FY 2023.

As a result, the company believes it will show accelerated reduction in ebitda losses and is well on track to achieve profitability (before ESOP) by September 2023 quarter.