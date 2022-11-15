Paytm’s strong financial results indicate how company is poised to become a multibagger stock in future

India’s leading mobile payments and financial services company Paytm are among the few new-age technology companies that is poised to become a multibagger stock in the future, backed by its strong business model and strong financial results over multiple quarters.

In its recently released Q2FY23 financial results, the company posted a 76% y-o-y revenue growth at Rs 1,914 crore, while contribution profit surged 224% y-o-y to Rs 843 crore. The company’s EBITDA before ESOPs also improved 61% y-o-y to Rs 166 crore, signaling that the company is poised to achieve the operating breakeven target.

Paytm’s management had also stated in an earnings call that the company is ahead of its profitability target based on its financial performance, but stuck to its September 2023 guidance shared earlier this year.

While Paytm’s stock price has remained stable over the past few quarters after initially encountering losses triggered by global recessionary fears, several top brokerages including Goldman Sachs, ICICI Securities, and JP Morgan have backed the company to yield stronger results given consistency in revenue growth, improving contribution margin, improvement in EBITDA (Before ESOPS) and lower indirect costs.

A couple of months ago, Dipan Mehta, Director, Elixir Equities, said in an interview to a publication that he believes that the next set of multibagger stocks will come from digital businesses, adding that the Paytm stock is on his watchlist and he tracks it “very closely”.

“My simple submission is that one of these companies or most of these companies may turn out to be great value creators because of the way the business models are and our understanding of those business models,” Mehta said in the interview.

What has helped Paytm gain the backing of top analysts is its strong ecosystem of payments and financial services, besides its ability to deliver stronger financial results quarter after quarter.

This was reiterated by Paytm Founder, MD and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma in a recent letter to shareholders. Sharma highlighted how Paytm’s operating leverage is gaining momentum and that the company’s “journey to build a scalable and profitable financial services business has just started”.

“One year ago, we made our way to the public markets. We are aware of the expectations that Paytm carries, and I assure you that we are on the right path to profitability and free cash flows,” he added.

Paytm has already proved itself as a pioneer in championing India’s mobile and QR payments revolution, and continues to play an instrumental role in driving financial inclusion in the country. In view of Paytm’s immense contribution to India’s fintech revolution, it is only a matter of time before the company achieves profitability and moves forward in its journey to create long-term value for shareholders.