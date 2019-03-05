Paytm’s new loyalty program with Zomato, Gaana, others to keep all your subscriptions at one place

Paytm First subscribers will get exclusive benefits from Paytm and on the memberships of partner brands.

Paytm has launched a subscription-based rewards & loyalty program, which would manage all your subscriptions to other popular services such as Zomato, Gaana, Uber etc in-app at one place. ‘Paytm First’ as the new rewards program is called, would club subscription to entertainment, shopping and food apps, such as those offering live cricket, TV, music, movies, and more. Paytm First subscribers will get exclusive benefits from Paytm and on the memberships of partner brands. The subscription is priced at Rs 750 on an annual basis.

Paytm has roped in Zomato Gold, Gaana, Sony Liv, ViU Premium, Eros Now, Uber and Uber Eats, among others under this subscription plan. Paytm claimed that the customers will enjoy offers worth more than Rs 12,000 on their Paytm First subscription over the usual Paytm cashback offers. For a limited time, Paytm is also offering an inaugural cashback worth Rs 100, it said.

The move is aimed at capturing over 30 lakh subscribers within the first year of its launch. It will also lead to increasing further use and retention of the customers, the company’s release said.

Other benefits

Frequent moviegoers are in for a treat as Paytm First customers will get the benefit “over Rs. 1500 cashback including Rs 100 cash back on movie ticket booking each month”. Also, with the subscription, Uber benefits up to Rs 6,000, and Uber Eats benefits up to Rs 2,400 can be availed.

The company also announced priority customer support and unlimited free and priority shipping for Paytm Mall under the launch. This may rival Amazon Prime subscription and Flipkart plus.

“We are happy to have partnered with leading players from their respective verticals during the initial launch phase itself and we will continue to expand the Paytm First programme with more benefits and value to our customers.” Deepak Abbot, Sr. Vice President, Paytm said.

Earlier, Paytm had announced that the traffic violators can pay e-challans using Paytm. The Noida Traffic Police signed a pact with Paytm last Friday. The tie-up marks Paytm’s entry in the Delhi-NCR region in the traffic challan payment segment.