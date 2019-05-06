Paytm vs Swiggy vs Goibibo: How IPL ads are faring on screen

Published: May 6, 2019 12:51:19 AM

Some trending IPL special advertisements of the season - How they are faring on screen

By Venkata Susmita Biswas

Swiggy — #WhatADelivery
Verdict: Lowe Lintas and Swiggy hit a six with this ad for the Swiggy Sixes offer that the company is running this IPL. In the crisp 25-seconder, a Swiggy food delivery boy is seen encountering two of his counterparts while leaving a building after making their respective deliveries. They exchange knowing looks as the IPL commentary booms: “It’s raining sixes”. The ad unambiguously delivers the message with a dash of humour that’s distinctly Swiggy.

> rating: 9/10

Paytm — Kisi ki life ka Paytm bano
Verdict: Shattering neighbours’ glass windows while playing cricket is a hackneyed premise for a TVC. In this one though, the bowler over-compensates the neighbour by sending double the money needed to repair the window via the app, just so that the game goes on. Paytm is batting for a good cause, but stops short of being impressive.

> rating: 6/10

BookMyShow — Asli fun stadium mein hai
Verdict: This BookMyShow ad, conceptualised by BBH India, makes use of animation to drive home the point that the game is best watched live inside a stadium, rather than live-streamed on the mobile phone, as is the trend currently. The creative has animated players jostling for space as the cricket pitch does not quite fit into the mobile screen.

> rating: 8/10

Pillsbury Cookie Cake — #FanBannekaBahana
Verdict: The premise for this ad is that people across the country are finding excuses to support the Virat Kohli-led IPL team, Royal Challengers Bangalore. The ad states that united by their love for the cookie cake, people from the 3,992 cities that don’t have an IPL team finally have a team they can cheer for. The execution fails the idea. It seems like an ad for the IPL team; the product advertised is simply an afterthought.

> rating: 5/10

Goibibo — Travel Cash Fest
Verdict: Goibibo uses the rivalry between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders to introduce its Travel Pass, and the offer to win Travel Cash during matches. Messaging about the product and offer is crammed into the last ten seconds of the 30-second ad, giving the viewer very little time to really understand what’s going on. The combined celebrity power of Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan and brand ambassador Deepika Padukone seems excessive and wasteful.

> rating: 4/10
— Compiled by Venkata Susmita Biswas

