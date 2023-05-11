Paytm risk-reward ratio favourable: Analysts

The risk-reward ratio for Paytm parent One97 Communications has turned favourable because of its strong profitability and cheap valuations, experts said. A majority of brokerages has a ‘buy’ rating on the company’s stock.

“Paytm’s revenue growth profile is in line with its India internet peers, with profitability higher, and valuations that are at the lower end vs peers; we see risk-reward as skewed to the upside,” Goldman Sachs said in a report. It added that the company’s strong results in the March quarter put to rest debates over Paytm’s business model and profitability.

The company’s net loss narrowed to Rs 168 crore from Rs 763 crore a year ago. Total revenue rose 51% year-on-year to Rs 2,334 crore in the quarter under review. Loans disbursed increased to Rs 12,554 crore in Q4FY23, from Rs 3,553 crore a year ago. The contribution profit rose 138% to Rs 1,283 crore.

After reporting unchanged credit metrics for five consecutive quarters, Paytm has for the first time posted an improvement in expected credit losses in its buy-now pay-later (BNPL) portfolio and a reduction in the bounce rates across its BNPL and personal loan portfolios.

The company’s stock has risen 33% in the past one year. On Wednesday, the stock closed 2.7% higher at Rs 726,80 on the National Stock Exchange.

After the results, the management said that the company remains focused on becoming free cash flow-positive in the near-to-medium term. It also noted that disbursal growth has now become broad-based, with healthy momentum in consumer and merchant loans.

“We believe that a constant improvement in contribution margin and operating leverage will continue to drive operating profitability. We, thus, estimate Paytm to achieve EBITDA breakeven by FY25,” Motilal Oswal Financial Services said a report.

On the flip side, analysts point to the concentration of the company’s lending partners as a key concern, in addition to structural challenges around the buy now-pay-later model. “Many BNPL (buy-now, pay-later) models have failed across the world, including in India. Though Paytm does not carry any balance sheet risk on the loans originated, it carries significant business and reputation risk,” says Macquarie Research. “There are risks related to competition as well as regulatory issues as Paytm frequently seems to be facing regulatory ire for lapses on its part.”

Analysts also believe that the company needs to do a lot more on corporate governance by getting an independent non-executive chairman and more independent members on the board.

According to Citi Research, a regulatory update on the approval for the company’s payment aggregator subsidiary Paytm Payments Services is a key monitorable. “Credit is incrementally being enabled on UPI rails (currently via PPI wallets and RuPay credit cards), growth and take-rate trends in loan distribution business (Rs 50,000 crore in annualised disbursals as of 4Q) as macro becomes more relevant at scale,” Citi Research said.