Paytm Mall’s 1st anniversary: You can win Apple iPhone X, Samsung J3 pro in Super Cashback Sale

Paytm Mall, owned by India’s largest e-payments and e-commerce brand, Paytm E-commerce Pvt Ltd, celebrates first anniversary of its opening in an extravagant style. To mark its celebrations in a grander scale, the brand has announced exclusive shopping festival offering incredible deals. The shopping frenzy organised by the Paytm Mall is a part of its 10-day ‘Super Sale’. Paytm Mall as a part of the sale will provide the customers a chance to win exciting gifts including one iPhone X, 10 Samsung J3 Pro, 100 Philips Earphones, 1,000 fashion products, and 10,000 flight vouchers. The chance to win such exclusive gifts will only be available for the month of April.

Shoppers can also use the promo code MALLTURNS1 to enjoy a flat additional cashback of Rs. 400 on their purchases. These offers will be valid on a minimum purchase of Rs. 999 on Paytm Mall between April 1 and April 30, 2018. The make the ongoing campaign more exciting, customers can avail lucrative cashback offers on all purchases as a part of the ‘Super Cashback Sale’ till April 6, 2018. The cashback offer will only be available in the Paytm Mall. Cashbacks of up to 40% can be availed on products from the Home Care range, while customers can get INR 5,000 as cashback on shopping for 10+ products from the Daily Needs category on Paytm Mall.

Cashbacks upto 80 per cent are offered on big brands like Nestle, Tropicana, Quaker, Tang, Garnier, Axe, Park Avenue, Set Wet, Gillette and Cadbury. The ‘Super Cashback Sale’ will be followed by the ‘Super Fashion Sale’ which will be held from April 7-9, 2018. In Fashion, T-shirts from top international brands like US Polo Assn. and Jack & Jones can be bought at discounts of up to 60%, with additional cashbacks of up to 60% also available. Following the end of fashion sale, Paytm Mall has decided to organise Grand Finale Sale on April 10. The Finale Sale will include amazing offers on electronics and various other products. Brands like Nikon, Canon, Toshiba, Lenovo, Apple and many others will be offered at great discounts.

Paytm Mall has also arranged for offers through a ‘Spin and Win’ game on its homepage. By spinning the wheel, shoppers get a chance to win lucrative cashbacks and discounts on mobile phones, speakers and headphones and other products offered under the Paytm Mall World Store.