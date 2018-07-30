Paytm Mall strengthens senior management level

Paytm Mall, owned by Paytm E-commerce, today said it has appointed senior executives across various roles to bolster its management team.

It has appointed Sanjeev Misra as Senior Vice President – International Markets and Vikram Kher as Vice President – Mobile Business.

Suresh Vasudevan has joined as Vice President (Technology), while Manjunath CK will serve as Vice President (Electronics), Paytm said in a statement.

“I welcome our new colleagues at this exciting juncture in our growth trajectory. With their vast experience and business acumen, we aim to offer innovative consumer-centric solutions and in O2O (online-to-offline) commerce that will further expand our portfolio,” Paytm Mall COO Amit Sinha said.

Sanjeev Misra joins Paytm Mall from the Adani Group. With over 28 years of experience, he has worked across organisations like Reliance Group, Motorola Semiconductors, Cisco Systems, Adobe, Compaq Computers and Silicon Graphics.

Vikram Kher, who worked with Amazon previously, has held leadership roles in companies like Philips, Castrol, NRB and HPCL. He will head the Mobile Phone Business and will also drive brand relationships for omni-channel strategy.

Suresh Vasudevan, former Amazon executive, will lead the efforts to strengthen the technology function for specific projects at Paytm Mall.

On the other hand, Manjunath C K will lead the omni-channel strategy at Paytm Mall.

The statement said Paytm has ramped up its hiring efforts this year.

The company is set to add over a thousand new members to its key teams across functions like technology, product, and management, it added.