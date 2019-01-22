Paytm Mall Republic Day Sale: Grab cashback on iPhones, up to 80% off on these items; check details

Up to Rs 8,000 cashback can be availed on the purchase of iPhones using the offer.

Paytm Mall on Tuesday announced ‘Republic Day Sale’ which offers exciting discounts and cashback to the buyers. The attractive deals can be availed by the customers until January 26. The customers can buy laptops, sports shoes, smart TVs, headphones, home appliances and others in the sale.

Up to Rs 8,000 cashback can be availed on the purchase of iPhones using the offer, the company said in a statement. In addition, discounts of up to 32 per cent can be grabbed. The offers are applicable on iPhone 6, iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone XS and more.

Paytm Mall is also offering exciting discount on the appliances used at home. For homemakers, the platform is offering flat cashback worth up to Rs. 20,000 alongside free electric bill vouchers for 1 year, No-Cost EMIs, and assured warranties on large electronics. Furthermore up to 50 per cent off, in addition to, up to Rs 25,000 cashback can be availed on mattresses, the company’s official website said.

Paytm Mall is also offering up to 80 per cent discount and an additional cashback on two-wheeler and car accessories.

“Paytm Mall is offering ethnic and western handbags with up to 80% off. Soft luggage bags, on the other hand, can be purchased by the customers with up to 65% off. Similarly, beauty and personal care items are up for grabs on the platform with up to 50% discount. Kurtis are available with up to 70% off,” the company also said. Check company website for details.