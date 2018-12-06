Paytm Mall offer: Get up to 70% discount, additional cashback on winter wear collection; check details

Paytm Mall is offering on it platform discount of as much as 70 percent, along with additional cashback on purchase of winter wear.

Paytm Mall is offering on it platform discount of as much as 70 percent along with additional cashback on purchase of winter wear. In its ‘The Mega Winter Store’ offer, Paytm Mall is offering discounts on winter wear, accessories, footwear, groceries, home appliances including heaters, geysers, and more till year end. Even as all the deals are valid till December 31, individual products are subject to stock availability, company said in a release.

The interested customers can get up to 70 percent discount plus up to 40 percent cashback on sweatshirts and hoodies in the deal, the company informed.

Up to 60 percent discount can be availed along with additional cashback on jackets and a flat Rs 250 cashback is available on thermals. The customers can also get a minimum of 35 percent discount on footwear on the offer.

The customers can also purchase tea, coffee, noodles and soups at attractive discounts. Up to 50 percent off can be availed on the bed covers, comforters, premium bedsheets, as well as blankets and quilts. Room-Heaters, geysers, electric kettles and coffee makers from are also selling at up to 25 percent cashback.

Paytm is an Indian e-commerce payment system and digital wallet company, based out of NOIDA SEZ, India.