Paytm Mall moves operations from Noida to Bengaluru, to hire 300

Paytm Mall on Monday said the company was moving its operations from Noida to Bengaluru and had plans to hire over 300 members for product and technology roles.

The shift to the southern state will help the company tap into the rich talent pool available in the city’s consumer internet and start-up ecosystem. The existing workforce also has the flexibility to either move to Bengaluru or continue working from their current location in various roles, the firm said in a statement.

The company also announced the appointment of Abhishek Rajan as the new chief operating officer.

Paytm Mall claims to have reduced its quarterly cash burn from $17 million to $2 million during the last financial year.

“We are well-capitalized, have a great team, and a massive network of customers to make our O2O model penetrate further in India,” said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder & CEO at Paytm.