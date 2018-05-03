​​​
Paytm Mall launches connected PoS solution for retail stores

By: | New Delhi | Published: May 3, 2018 12:18 AM
PayTM, PayTM mall, PayTM ecommernce, point of sale, retail store, PoS While at present retailers are not being charged for the service, Paytm Mall eventually plans to charge a monthly fee of Rs 3,000. (Reuters)

Paytm Mall, owned by Paytm Ecommerce, on Wednesday announced the launch of its connected point-of-sale (PoS) solution for retail stores. With this, retailers will be able to manage inventory apart from being able to view their sales, pending orders, etc, on Paytm Mall’s cloud. While at present retailers are not being charged for the service, Paytm Mall eventually plans to charge a monthly fee of Rs 3,000.

With this, Paytm Mall has entered into a strategic partnership with Asus India to implement solutions at the Taiwan-based laptop and mobile manufacturer’s retail stores. “We don’t partner with brands with an aim to just sell their products online. Our aim is to provide a complete solution to further drive online-to-offline (O2O) model. Besides Asus we plan to have similar tie-ups with other brands in the future,” said Amit Sinha, COO, Paytm Mall.

