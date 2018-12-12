Paytm launching Paytm Cashback Days this week: Here’s how you can make big savings

By: | Updated: December 12, 2018 2:46 PM

The digital wallet company is involving major brands as well as small retailers around the country which accept Paytm to participate in this campaign.

Source: Paytm

Paytm is launching Paytm Cashback Days from December 12 to 16 this week. The digital wallet company is involving major brands as well as small retailers around the country which accept Paytm to participate in this campaign. The major names that are participating are Reliance Fresh, Reliance Digital, Big Bazaar, Columbia Asia, 24 Seven, Cafe Coffee Day, Biba, Super 99, Flying Machine, Ed Hardy, Barista, Chaayos, Pizza Hut, Beer Cafe, Chaipoint, Mad over Donuts, Spencers, among others.

Shopping fashion and apparel can be a bonanza as customers can get a cashback of Rs. 200 on Rs. 2000 at Big Bazaar and flat 20% cashback on Ed Hardy using Paytm for purchase, as per the offer on their website. If you are making a minimum purchase of Rs.2999 at a Flying Machine store, you will be eligible for a flat 20% cashback. At a Vishal Mega Mart you will get flat Rs.200 Cashback when you have a Minimum billing Value of Rs 1500.

READ ALSO | Paytm Mall offer: Get up to 70% discount, additional cashback on winter wear collection; check details

In addition, those eating out can make get a discounts of 20% off on a bill of 250 at Vaango & Mad Over Donuts, 15% at Beer Cafe, 20% off on a bill over Rs. 350 at Chaayos and 15% cashback on a bill of Rs. 350 at Cafe Coffee Day.

The festival is focused at attracting consumers who majorly use Paytm to pay at different merchant outlets across the country that range from stores, supermarkets, restaurants, pharmacies, petrol pumps and other big or small retailers.

