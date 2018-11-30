Paytm app in Hindi: How to use mobile wallet in your own language

Once the users have logged into the app, the app prompts the user saying “Namaste! Ab Paytm app Hindi mein bhi.”

Instant payments service provider Paytm allows its users the choice to use the app in their proffered language, including Hindi. Users may have noticed a notification, “Namaste! Ab Paytm app Hindi mein bhi,” as soon as they login into the Paytm app. Notably, the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led firm has provided options, and users can switch to any language including English, Hindi, Bangla, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi and Odia.

Once the users have logged into the app, the app prompts the user saying “Namaste! Ab Paytm app Hindi mein bhi.” The customer can then choose the option, “Hindi Bhasha Chune.” (Change app language to Hindi). In case the language prompt has not been received, the users can tap on the left corner of the screen, and pick the “Choose Language” tab. The app then provides a list of languages which the user can finally choose.

Notably, the firm has launched ‘Instant Bank settlement’ facility for its over 9.8 million merchant partners. This facility allows the merchants to settle payments immediately or at any other time they find suitable. “We believe empowering merchants to settle business transactions as and when they choose is a major step towards making digital payments as powerful as cash”‘ Paytm said in a release, earlier this week. Using this feature in the ‘Paytm for Business’ app, merchants can track their payments and settlements in real-time, for free.

The Vijay Shaekhar Sharma-led firm has set its sight on dominating the Japanese market, a development that it feels will be its “ticket” to the US — a “big country”. Speaking on the sidelines of TiE Global Summit, Sharma said, “dominance in Japan is very important. It’s a market that we believe, is at an inflection point because people have done lot of trials but led with card (credit/debit)…we believe we have a very high value proposition”.