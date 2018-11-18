PayPal to host third edition of Recharge in December

By: | Published: November 18, 2018 8:51 PM

Digital payments provider PayPal Sunday announced the third edition of 'Recharge' aimed at serving women who plan to take up job opportunities after a career break.

Digital payments provider PayPal Sunday announced the third edition of ‘Recharge’ aimed at serving women who plan to take up job opportunities after a career break. The third edition of ‘Recharge’ is a six week programme focused on empowering women technologists to get back to workforce after a hiatus.

Recharge has equipped women technologists with the skills and confidence required to help jump-start their careers after a break, a company statement said. “In the last two years, our Recharge programme has received over 1,500 applications that we have hired from, reflecting the potential of this work group,” PayPal Human Resources Senior Director, Jayanthi Vaidyanathan said.

‘Recharge’ will be launched in Bengaluru and Chennai on December 17 and 19, respectively. PayPal Recharge programme would give an opportunity to network with leaders from PayPal and the industry among others, the release added.

