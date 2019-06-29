Payment security mechanism for private power plants launched

Generating companies can encash the LC after expiry of grace period, which usually ranges between 45 and 60 days.

Responding to the long-standing demand of independent power companies, power minister RK Singh on Friday approved implementation of the payment security mechanism. With the new order, it would be mandatory for distribution companies (discoms) to open and maintain adequate letter of credit (LC) as payment security to private power plants. The order would be applicable from August 1.

Discoms’ dues to power producers stood at Rs 35,845 crore at the end of April, up 30% from a year earlier, and 58% of these were “over-dues” with payment default of 60 days or more.

Calling it “a bold and innovative step to put an end to the decades old problem,” Ashok Kumar Khurana, director general, Association of Power Producers, said, “States may oppose this step to discipline them but they need to recognise that they cannot keep on buying power without paying and make generators default in their debt obligations.”

The order says load dispatch centres “shall dispatch power only after it is intimated by the generating company and distribution companies that a LC for the desired quantum of power has been opened”. Generating companies can encash the LC after expiry of grace period, which usually ranges between 45 and 60 days.

The order also makes sure that discoms cannot arm-twist generators by threatening to buy power from alternative sources if IPPs choose to curtail supply after payment default. “The dispatch (to the discom) shall stop once the quantum of electricity under LC is supplied” and load dispatch centres, as mandated by the Electricity Act, 2003, will also have to ensure that defaulting discoms cannot procure power either from the spot exchanges, or through short-term open access.

However, the introduction of this mechanism signals that the government will not pursue the idea of the high-level empowered committee (HLEC) on stressed power assets anymore. The latter had proposed a model through which REC and PFC (now merged) could make upfront payment to private power producers.

If these lenders failed to recover the dues, the Reserve bank of India could deduct the amount from the account of states and pay these public financial institutions. A group of ministers comprising RK Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Suresh Prabhu, Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan constituted to examine the HLEC recommendations had not approved this mechanism.