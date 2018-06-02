PAYBACK looks to expand into travel industry

PAYBACK currently is partnered with flight and hotel booking websites Expedia and Goomo, and Tripadvisor for reviews, but doesn’t have a presence anywhere else in travel.

Coalition customer loyalty services company PAYBACK is looking to expand into the travel industry by building new partnerships and replacing existing popular loyalty programmes. PAYBACK’s recently appointed COO Rijish Raghavan told FE: “We already have some presence in the travel space through our partners but we want to capture the whole travel ecosystem right from booking to reviews.” PAYBACK currently is partnered with flight and hotel booking websites Expedia and Goomo, and Tripadvisor for reviews, but doesn’t have a presence anywhere else in travel.

Loyalty programmes in the travel industry are too few and far between. In air travel, Jet Airways’s JetPrivilage and Vistara’s Club Vistara are popular but most airlines don’t have loyalty programmes. Rijish is confident that these airlines can move from having their own loyalty programme to a coalition loyalty programme, though he admits this hasn’t happened yet.

Unlike company specific loyalty programmes, where one can only redeem points with the company and often the customer has to make several purchases in order to avail a meaningful benefit, in PAYBACK points get generated quickly and a customer can avail them with multiple sellers across sectors.

Rijish says this is PAYBACK’s biggest strength. Also, since most other airlines don’t have a loyalty programme, he’s confident that PAYBACK can get them on board. “It’s premature, but we are in talks with some airline companies,” he said. He added that he’s also looking into online bus booking, which is dominated by RedBus and MakeMyTrip. He also informed that PAYBACK is in advanced discussion and closure for a partnership with an airport in India.

Customer loyalty programmes are a de-fragmented industry with almost every other retailer having some sort of loyalty programme and this nature of the market creates the challenge of customer adoption which Rijish says is the biggest concern.