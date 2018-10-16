Paul Allen, who founded Microsoft along with Bill Gates passes away; his 5 inspiring quotes

Despite always staying in the shadow of Gates, his partner and friend since they were teens, Allen was a passionate lover of computers and a key figure in the creation of Microsoft in 1975. (Reuters)

Paul Allen, who co-founded Microsoft along with Bill Gates 43 years back passed away on Monday afternoon in Seattle, US. He was suffering from from non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Paul Allen was 65 years of age. “Personal computing would not have existed without him,” Bill Gates. Even though he always stayed in the shadow of Bill Gates, Allen played a significant role in birth of Microdoft way back in 1975 and taking the concept to all across the world.

Allen, who was born in Seattle in 1953 and whose fortune amounted to some $21.7 billion was the world’s 44th-richest person, according to Forbes magazine. Paul Allen’s philanthropic work includes formation of organisations devoted to research such as the Allen Institute for Brain Science, along with the Institute for Artificial Intelligence and the Institute for Cell Science.

“But Paul wasn’t content with starting one company. He channeled his intellect and compassion into a second act focused on improving people’s lives and strengthening communities in Seattle and around the world. He was fond of saying, ‘If it has the potential to do good, then we should do it,”Gates wrote.

Here are his top 5 quotes:

“Here’s what the death knell for the personal computer will sound like: Mainly I use my phone/paid, but I still use my PC to write long e-mails and documents. Most people aren’t there yet, but that’s where we’re headed”

“What should exist? To me, that’s the most exciting question imaginable. What do we need that we don’t have? How can we realise our potential?”

“In a company where tech decisions were still ultracentralized, the repercussions of a distracted CEO had to be damaging.”

“For the most part, the best opportunities now lie where your competitors have yet to establish themselves, not where they’re already entrenched.”

“In my experience, each failure contains the seeds of your next success– if you are willing to learn from it.”