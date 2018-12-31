Path-breaking cars of 2018: Cars that will shape the future of driving in 2019

Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Best car in the world

Not all cars are created equal. While some inspire with their design and aerodynamics, others have a cabin that cocoons you, and still others are excellent at ride and handling. However, there are some that stand out. We take a look at the cars that will define the future of driving and driver assistance*.

Call it a palace on wheels or a chariot fit for kings, the S-Class gets almost all creature comforts you’d expect on four wheels. Agreed, there are almost equally luxurious cars in the market, including BMW 7 Series, Audi A8 and Jaguar XJ, but what sets the new S-Class apart is the suite of semi-autonomous driving technologies it comes equipped with.

Its Active Distance Assist technology can control the distance to the vehicle in front, during which the car will apply brakes and accelerate on its own. The Active Steering Assist helps keep the car in the centre of its lane, by reading road markings. If road markings are unclear, the system uses vehicles travelling in front for orientation.

Its Active Parking Assist can steer the car automatically into an empty parking space. All the driver has to do is position the car in front of the indicated space and engage reverse gear, after which the technology takes over and steers the vehicle. (It’s priced Rs 1.33 crore onwards)

The Velar is a product of ‘reductionist’ approach, in which features are hidden until activated, much as they are on a smartphone. For example, its recessed door handles slide out when a key holder approaches, while the screen-based dashboard is virtually free of buttons or dials.

Inside the cabin, the twin-touchscreen is a tech wonder—these are two 10-inch screens, one on top of the other. The top screen handles most of the media, navigation and phone settings, and the bottom screen controls in-car environment and related functions. The twin-touchscreen looks so beautiful and so advanced that it can give an idea or two to Apple or Samsung to design their next-generation pads. (It’s priced Rs 79 lakh onwards)

New BMW 5 Series: Hands do a lot of talking

While it was launched last year, we drove it early this year and were impressed by its technologies when it comes to driver assistance and connectivity. A feature that stands out is BMW Gesture Control: For increasing or decreasing multimedia volume, all you have to do is place the elbow on the central armrest between the front two seats and move the index finger in the air clockwise or anticlockwise, respectively. Similarly, if you have to change radio channel, point both the index and middle finger together towards the central display. Hands do a lot of talking in the new 5 Series, and there six predefined hand movements to control a number of functions.

The new 5 Series also gets automatic parking. Using the display key with touchscreen, a driver standing outside the car can manoeuvre it into a narrow parking space. All he has to do is activate the remote-controlled parking function from outside the vehicle via the display key. (It’s priced Rs 50 lakh onwards)

Volvo XC40: Small SUV that’s big on innovation

It’s a vehicle with semi-auto-nomous driving features—it can brake automatically, it can stay in its lane on a highway, it even wakes you up in case it detects the driver is feeling drowsy. It is the future of driving.

If while driving the XC40, it accidentally drifts out of its lane, the steering wheel will send a signal to alert you. If you don’t react, a technology called Lane Keeping Aid will automatically steer it back into its lane. If you’re approaching a slower-moving or stopped vehicle at a speed that suggests a collision is likely, a technology called Pilot Assist will automatically apply brakes.

If, say, you fall asleep and the vehicle is about to leave the road, a technology called Run-off Road Mitigation can use steering input and brake support to guide it back on the road. (It’s priced Rs 40 lakh onwards)

Maruti Suzuki new Ciaz: Not fully hybrid, but no less

The new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is fuel-efficient. How fuel-efficient? So much that if you exactly do what the car asks you to do, you can get a fuel-efficiency of about 20kpl even in petrol. The car, indeed, communicates—it tells you when to change gears, it tells you how much throttle you should apply, it even shuts down the engine when the wheels come to a complete stop.

The Ciaz is not a parallel hybrid vehicle like Toyota Prius (which uses both an electric motor and petrol engine to power the wheels). Rather it’s equipped with features such as engine power assist, brake energy regeneration, idle engine start-stop and gear-shift indicator. So, even though the cost and complexity of the technology added to the car is minor, the fuel-efficiency benefits for the customer are very real. (It’s priced Rs 8.19 lakh onwards)

(*The semi-autonomous driving features work using sensors installed on the body of the car. And that’s where the catch is. India’s grime and dust may play villain—if these cover any of the sensors even partially, they might fail. Thus, the driver always has to be in control of the vehicle.)