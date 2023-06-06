scorecardresearch
Patel Engineering bags Rs 519-cr water tunnel project in Maharashtra

The project is expected to be completed within 60 months, as stipulated in the bid.

Written by PTI
water tunnel
Rupen Patel, Chairman & Managing Director, Patel Engineering Limited, said it is a prestigious project for the company. (Representational Image/PTI)

Patel Engineering has received a letter of acceptance (LOA) from City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to construct a 6.70 km long treated water tunnel and associated works in Raigad district, Maharashtra.

The water tunnel project, worth Rs 519.50 crore, will be executed without any joint venture partnership, the infrastructure company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Rupen Patel, Chairman & Managing Director, Patel Engineering Limited, said it is a prestigious project for the company. “This project demonstrates our technical prowess and engineering skills, along with excellent execution capabilities.”

The project is expected to be completed within 60 months, as stipulated in the bid. With expertise in tunnelling, underground works for hydroelectric and infrastructure development, the company is well-positioned to successfully complete the project within the stipulated time frame.

The tunnel will be constructed from Sai village to Vindhane village.

The Mumbai-based engineering, procurement, and construction firm has a strong presence in tunnels and underground works for hydroelectric and dam projects.

First published on: 06-06-2023 at 16:38 IST

Stock Market