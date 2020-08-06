Patanjali’s Baba Ramdev reiterates PM Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat dream; pushes consumers to buy swadeshi

Sharing anecdotes from his own life, Baba Ramdev said that he had decided to embrace swadeshi or India made products almost 35 years ago.

FMCG major Patanjali’s founder Baba Ramdev has reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat and urged Indians to buy swadeshi products only. Sharing anecdotes from his own life, Baba Ramdev said that he had decided to embrace swadeshi or India made products almost 35 years ago. “For goods that run on zero-technology I have never opted for a foreign brand. Consumers too should take up this mindset and bear in mind that they should live for the country. This is a long journey and it cannot be done in one day,” he said at the second edition of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat — Vocal for Local — Moving towards Self-Reliant India’ event on Thursday. The event was co-organised by ASSOCHAM and ITC Sunfeast.

Industry leaders and Baba Ramdev also held discussions on promoting local MSMEs and industries to make India self-reliant in line with Prime Minister Modi’s dream. While Make in India has been a focal point of BJP government for some time, the government raised its pitch for boosting domestic manufacturing recently as well in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and rising anti-China sentiments. The government has also been pushing for cutting down on exports to reduce India’s import dependency.

Baba Ramdev urges people to not evade taxes

In the veins of PM’s ‘Vocal for Local’ call, Baba Ramdev also discussed ways in which India can become self-reliant. “To make India a global manufacturing hub, the right environmental conditions need to be provided. People shouldn’t in any form indulge in tax evasion or inspector raj or become victims of politics. The system should not see businessmen as criminals,” he said at the event. He also urged the government to prioritise honest taxpayers.

Also, he urged brands to think long-term and said that small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs can benefit from the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign by building a brand with a vision of 10-20 years. “I want at least 50-100 more brands like Patanjali to exist,” he added.