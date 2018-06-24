Patanjali to set up production units in UK, Europe? Here’s what Baba Ramdev says about plan

The 52-year-old yoga expert, whose Patanjali Yog Peeth UK Trust already offers nearly 140 products from his Ayurvedic enterprise in Britain, revealed that he has received several proposals to set up production units in the UK and Europe. (Twitter/@tijarawala)

Yoga guru Ramdev held a series of yoga sessions in London and other UK cities like Coventry and Glasgow to mark the fourth International Day of Yoga. The yoga expert led hundreds of yoga enthusiasts at two sessions in London’s Olympia complex yesterday, followed by sell-out sessions in Birmingham today in the wake of the Yoga Day on June 21. His final session is scheduled for Glasgow on Tuesday. “Yoga, spirituality and Ayurveda are India’s biggest contribution to the world for the welfare of mankind. Good health is our birth right and it is free for all. And, Yoga is so easy that anyone can get into it,” said Ramdev.

The United Nations General Assembly in December 2014 had declared that June 21 would be observed as International Day of Yoga every year. The 52-year-old yoga expert, whose Patanjali Yog Peeth UK Trust already offers nearly 140 products from his Ayurvedic enterprise in Britain, revealed that he has received several proposals to set up production units in the UK and Europe.

“There is great enthusiasm and growing demand for Patanjali products in these markets. We will soon take the decision in accordance with particular laws of these countries, which are different from Indian laws,” said Ramdev, who is also set to get his own wax statue at the world-famous Madame Tussauds museum in London soon.

During the ongoing UK tour, promoted by Incredible India, Ramdev was also awarded an Honorary Fellowship by the National Indian Students & Alumni Union UK (NISAU-UK) for his contribution to the world through Yoga and Indian Traditional Sciences. NISAU’s Honorary Fellowship is the highest honour that can be bestowed upon a non-member by the union for their significant and long-lasting contributions to India, Indian culture and/or the welfare of Indian students in the UK, or elsewhere.

With this award, Ramdev joins other Honorary Fellows such as humanitarian Sri Sri Ravi Shankar; Indian cinema personality and social activist Shabana Azmi, Rajya Sabha MP and Indian cinema personality Javed Akhtar and Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, Dr S Y Quraishi.

NISAU UK said Ramdev had been chosen because he is a “great role model” for youngsters and his story and achievements are “extremely inspiring”. Upon receiving the Fellowship, Ramdev said: “The truth is that to be a good leader, you have to have passion. For a good organisation to work, you have to have a leader who has the quality to be in charge. I can see NISAU is working so well because of its leadership.”