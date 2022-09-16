Patanjali to launch 4 IPOs, to list Ayurved, Wellness, Medicine, Lifestyle in few years; 3 more listings later

Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali group announced the initial public offering (IPO) plans for four group companies at a press conference on Friday. In the coming few years, the company will launch four IPOs — Patanjali Ayurved, Patanjali Wellness and Patanjali Medicine and Patanjali Lifestyle. Baba Ramdev also said that the company plans to have at least 5-7 listed companies from the group. Currently, Patanjali’s group turnover is at Rs 40,000 crore. “We are confident that it will be Rs 1 lakh crore in the next five years,” Ramdev said. The company aims to reach a market share of Rs 5 lakh crore with these IPOs.

Patanjali Foods share price was trading 0.5 per cent up at Rs 1,349 apiece on BSE on Thursday. In the past one month the stock price has surged 20 per cent, and 30 per cent in the last six months. Baba Ramdev also said that in the coming days, Patanjali will provide 5 lakh crore employment opportunities. The company has also planned to open 1 lakh Patanjali Wellness stores.

Ruchi Soya which was bought for Rs 4,500 crore, Baba Ramdev updated that its net worth is near Rs 50,000 crore. The company is already listed on the stock exchanges BSE and NSE. Ruchi Soya sells its products under brands like Ruchi Gold, Mahakosh, Sunrich, Nutrela, Ruchi Star and Ruchi Sunlight. Ruchi Soya primarily operates in the business of processing of oilseeds, refining of crude edible oil for use as cooking oil, manufacturing of soya products and value-added products.

