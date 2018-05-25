Patanjali reports 53.7% jump in FY17 net

Baba Ramdev-led FMCG firm Patanjali Ayruved reported a 53.7% jump in its net profit at Rs 1,193.8 crore for the year ended March 2017, as per filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC) and data platform Tofler.

Revenue from operations increased 87.2% to Rs 9,122.2 crore in FY17.

Last year, the Patanjali group had announced that it had posted 111% rise in its turnover to Rs 10,561 crore in FY17. The FMCG firm at the time had said it will double the annual production capacity and number of distributors in 2017 to “become biggest swadeshi brand within one to two years”.

In a recent interview to business daily Mint, Acharya Balkrishna, MD of Patanjali, said that the company’s revenue in FY18 has remained stagnant. Baba Ramdev had said last year that Patanjali’s revenue would double to Rs 20,000 crore in FY18.