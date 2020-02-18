Patanjali ramps up stores amid slowdown: Baba Ramdev’s firm to open largest outlet at IGI tomorrow

Other than the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, the company will also open stores at Kolkata, Bengaluru and Mumbai airports.

Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurveda is ramping up its retail presence at major airports across the country and is all set to raise curtains on its biggest outlet in India tomorrow at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. The outlets will be opened in partnership with JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Pvt Ltd which is a subsidiary of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd. The latest Patanjali store is spread across 1,000 square ft at Terminal 3, International Departures, of Indira Gandhi International Airport and the same will be inaugurated by Baba Ramdev and Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister, Civil Aviation, SK Tijarawala, Patanjali spokesperson, told Financial Express Online.

Other than the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, the company will also open stores at Kolkata, Bengaluru and Mumbai airports. Upon being asked if it will be feasible to open new stores amid the ongoing economic slowdown, SK Tijarawala said that “it is a part of the company’s strategy to launch new stores”.

JHS Retail is already operating Patanjali stores at New Delhi, Chandigarh and Raipur airports. Via this venture, the company hopes to promote Indian Ayurveda. “We are developing an extensive network of Patanjali stores across all Indian airports. It is our effort to promote Indian Ayurveda globally by targeting Indian gateways and making brand Patanjali accessible to all commuters, national or foreign,” Nikhil Nanda, Managing Director at JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd, said.

Meanwhile, Dabur, which is one of the major rivals of Patanjali, recently said that the competition from Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurveda has softened. The competitive intensity of Patanjali has abated, CNBC TV-18 reported Dabur as saying recently. Patanjali Ayurveda Limited was founded by Baba Ramdev in 2006 along with Acharya Balkrishna. The FMCG company has manufacturing units at many Indian cities such as Haridwar (Uttarakhand), Nagpur (Maharashtra) and Tejpur (Assam). Patanjali is expecting a turnover of Rs 35,000-Rs 40,000 crore by the next financial year 2020-21, Yoga Guru Ramdev said recently.