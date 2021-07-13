Patanjali Group clocks Rs 30k cr turnover in FY’21; aims to be debt free in 3-4 years

Transportation wing Patanjali Parivahan reported a turnover of Rs 548 crore and Patanjali Gramoudyog Rs 396 crore during the fiscal. For FY 2019-20, Patanjali Ayurved had reported its revenue from operations at Rs 9,022.71 crore.

Baba Randev-led Patanjali Group on Tuesday said it has achieved a turnover of around Rs 30,000 crore in the fiscal 2020-21, helped by a revenue boost of Rs 16,318 crore from Ruchi Soya — a company its had acquired last fiscal through insolvency resolution.

The Patanjali Group is aiming to make its companies debt-free in the coming 3-4 years, and a substantial portion of the follow-on public offer (FPO) of Ruchi Soya, which has a debt of around Rs 3,330 crore, will be diverted to pare its debt, Ramdev said while addressing a virtual press conference.

Besides, he also gave an indication about listing of the group’s FMCG arm Patanjali Ayurved without sharing any timeline. For FY’21, Patanjali Ayurved posted a turnover of Rs 9,783.81 crore, according to a statement issued by the Haridwar-based group.

While Patanjali Natural Biscuits reported a turnover of Rs 650 crore, Ayurveda arm Divya Pharmacy Rs 850 crore and food processing arm Patanjali Agro Rs 1,600 crore during the fiscal 2020-21, it added.

Transportation wing Patanjali Parivahan reported a turnover of Rs 548 crore and Patanjali Gramoudyog Rs 396 crore during the fiscal. For FY 2019-20, Patanjali Ayurved had reported its revenue from operations at Rs 9,022.71 crore.

On the performance of the group’s newly acquired firm Ruchi Soya Industries, Yoga guru Ramdev said, “In Ruchi Soya, we have grown about 24 per cent and in Patanjali, we have grown from around Rs 11,000 crore (in FY’20) to Rs 14,000 crore (in FY’21). We have achieved a growth rate of 10 to 24 per cent in our companies.”

When asked about the impact on the business on account of disruptions to supply chains last fiscal, Ramdev said: “We have lesser impact as we have our transportation wing Patanjali Parivahan.”

The group is soon going to bring FPO of Ruchi Soya and expecting to raise around Rs 4,300 crore. However, when asked about the dilution of Patanjali’s stake in Ruchi Soya, Ramdev declined to comment on this.

“We have filed DRHP (with SEBI) and expect to get nod soon,” he added. He also hinted towards listing of Patanjali Ayurved. “We would soon share some news about Patanjali. How much we have to demerge and when to list Patanjali Ayurved,” he said.

On the group’s invest plans, Baba Ramdev said: “In coming five years, our investment would be between Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore, ranging from our operations to agriculture and research.”

According to Ramdev, Ruchi Soya has a debt of around Rs 3,300 crore.

“The money which we are going to raise (from FPO), 40 per cent of that would go for debt clearance and we aim to make this company (Ruchi Soya) debt free,” he said adding “our target is to make a debt free company… and provide 20 to 25 per cent return to our shareholders.”

However, he did not share the debt figures of Patanjali Ayurved and other group companies. Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna, who was also addressing the virtual press meet, said, “We are paring the debt of Patanjali through the income generated by it. We are firm that in the next coming 3-4 years, we would make our companies debt free.”

In 2019, Patanjali acquired Ruchi Soya, which is listed on stock exchanges, through an insolvency process for Rs 4,350 crore. Ruchi Soya primarily operates in the business of processing of oilseeds, refining of crude edible oil for use as cooking oil, manufacturing of soya products and value-added products.

Earlier on May 11, Ruchi Soya had announced the acquisition of biscuits business from Patanjali Natural Biscuits Pvt Ltd (PNBPL) in a slump sale at Rs 60.02 crore