Patanjali ghee has global fandom: Nigerian man lands in jail trying to make a quick buck

The popularity of Baba Ramdev\u2019s Patanjali ghee has gone global. A Nigerian citizen was arrested in Delhi as he attempted to buy Patanjali ghee by using a forged card. The 45-year-old tried to purchase 450 kg of ghee which was worth over 2.25 lakh. Allegedly, the person named Shoxy Aby looked to sell Baba Ramdev\u2019s Patanjali ghee at a higher price in Nigeria, The Indian Express reported. The accused had cloned a person\u2019s card and he and his accomplice tried to make the payment via their Corporation bank debit card. However, after the owner of the New Friends Colony based Patanjali store got suspicious, the accused was not allowed to take the ghee boxes. The store owner said that the two men who had come to purchase the ghee were not able to verify the debit card details and produce valid ID cards. When the owner questioned them, the accused were unable to respond and both of them ran away. Upon this, the store owner lodged a complaint at New Friends Colony police station. The Southeast DCP Chinmoy Biswal said that a PCR call was made on 14 June regarding two Nigerian nationals who made a Rs 2 lakh payment through a card and the complainant, Patanjali store owner, narrated the story to the police. Also Read:\u00a0Baba Ramdev Patanjali\u2019s high-growth takes a stumble, the company says missteps have been\u00a0overcome In the police investigation that followed, it was unearthed that the convicted had cloned a USA Discover Bankcard and made the transaction with the cloned card. The same was recovered from his possession after Shoxy Aby got arrested from Alstonia Apartment in Greater Noida. The accused was living in the country without a visa and his visa has expired long ago. Aby had moved to India in 2013. The DCP assigned to the case has also said that efforts are being made to also arrest Shoxy Aby\u2019s accomplice.