Passenger Vehicles in slow lane in H1FY19

Sales of passenger vehicles in the first-half of FY19 moderated for the country’s top two carmakers, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) and Hyundai Motors India (HMIL), with the former growing at 10.5% against 16.6% in the same period last year and the latter seeing a growth of 4.5% against 5.5% last year. The slowdown has come due to a combination of factors which kicked in during the last three months, like a high base effect, floods in several parts of the country affecting demand, and the late onset of the festival season this year.

The result is that dealers are saddled with high inventories crossing the 4-6 week mark, which has seen manufacturers like Maruti offering discounts on even its new models. With the first 10 days of October being observed as Shraadh when new purchases are not made, sales during the month are also not expected to be any different. As a result, manufacturers are keeping their fingers crossed regarding the sale prospects in November when Diwali falls.

“There’s pressure in the market and there has been no material change in September compared to August. However, hopes remain pinned on the festive season and a good retail push in the run-up to Diwali is crucial,” an industry executive said.

Maruti sold 908,801 units between April and September 2018 against 822,475 units in the same period last year, while Hyundai’s sales stood at 276,424 units during the period against 264,465 units sold last year.

Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra’s (M&M) half-yearly sales were down 0.1% year-on-year due to no major launches as it sold 121,729 units in H1FY19 against 121,849 units in the opening half of FY18. M&M, which grew 5% y-o-y in H1FY18, rolled out a multi-purpose vehicle, with a starting price of `10 lakh, only last month.

Tata Motors increased its sales by 31% y-o-y in H1FY19 to 106,865 units compared with 81,417 units in the same period a year ago. TML said its Tiago and Nexon models continue to grow sales for the company.

“The market is overheated at the moment. All dealers have large inventories and are offering discounts on several products. We had predicted a slowdown in the passenger vehicle market in the latter part of the year,” Gaurav Vangaal, senior analyst, IHS Markit, explained.

In the two-wheelers category, Hero MotoCorp grew by 9.2% y-o-y to 41,55,803 units in H1FY19 while Bajaj Autos increased sales by 27% y-o-y at 1,287,133 units in the first half of FY19. In H1FY19, TVS Motor’s sales rose by 13.4% y-o-y to 1,668,999 units. Domestic sales for TVS had grown 12.2% y-o-y in H1FY18.

In the commercial vehicles (CVs) segment, sales for leading manufacturers Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland jumped 44% and 35% y-o-y, respectively, in H1FY19, riding on the back of increasing industrial activity. Tata Motors sold 232,487 units , while Ashok Leyland sales stood at 94,084 units.

During September, Maruti sales remained flat at 151,512 units while Hyundai saw 4.5% y-o-y decline to 47,781 unit. M&M sales was down 16% y-o-y during September, selling 21,411 units.

Tata Motors, on the other hand, witnessed a 7% y-o-y jump in sales due to growing demand for its Tiago and Nexon models. The company sold 18,429 units during last month compared with 17,286 units in the September 2017.

“The month of September has been muted for passenger vehicles due to factors such as low consumer buying sentiment, high fuel prices and the effects of monsoon in many parts of the country. We remain hopeful that the upcoming festive season will augur well for us as well as the automotive industry,” Rajan Wadhera, president, automotive sector, M&M, said.

The monthly sales for Hero MotoCorp and TVS witnessed an increase of 6.7% and 17% y-o-y during September. Bajaj Auto’s monthly sales increased 10% to 273,027 units during September as against 247,418 units sold last year.