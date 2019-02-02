Passenger vehicle sales muted in January

. Besides, price hikes taken by automakers in the range of 1-5% across models from January 1 also kept the customers on the back foot.

Passenger vehicle sales remained under pressure in January, with top five car makers reporting negative or flat sales growth, hit by continued challenges of higher insurance cost and poor finance availability. Besides, price hikes taken by automakers in the range of 1-5% across models from January 1 also kept the customers on the back foot. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities are of the view that demand is still subdued across most segments due to weak consumer sentiment, which would impact industry volumes over the next few months.

Mayank Pareek, President, passenger vehicles business, Tata Motors said, “January 2019 has been a rather sluggish period for the entire auto industry and has resulted in muted consumer sentiment”.

While Maruti Suzuki reported a tepid growth of 0.2% year-on-year (y-o-y), Hyundai India’s volumes grew by just 0.6% y-o-y. Tata Motors’ sales fell 11% y-o-y and Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported a sales decline of 9.14% y-o-y. N Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “With the closure of special offers and year end schemes, the buying sentiment has witnessed a dip this month. The tightening of vehicle financing availability has also added to the challenges in the market”.

Mahindra & Mahindra posted a marginal 0.79% y-o-y growth in passenger vehicle sales, while Honda Cars India was the only exception recording a growth of 23% y-o-y.

Commercial vehicle sales was a mixed bag last month, with Tata Motors being the worst hit. Sales dipped 6% y-o-y and the management attributed the fall to lagged effect of axle load norms and low consumer sentiment.