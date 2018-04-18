Passenger car segment: Maruti Suzuki bolsters position with 57% market share

Country’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) further strengthened its position in the passenger car segment during FY18 with a market share of 56.78% — highest in recent times — on the back of strong demand for premium hatchbacks Baleno and Dzire.

Country’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) further strengthened its position in the passenger car segment during FY18 with a market share of 56.78% — highest in recent times — on the back of strong demand for premium hatchbacks Baleno and Dzire. As reported by FE earlier, in FY18 Maruti has for the first time garnered a market share of 50% in the passenger vehicle market (which inlcudes cars plus utility vehicles), and also beaten Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) to emerge as the largest player in the utility vehicle segment. The passenger car market which saw a flattish growth of 3.33% in FY18 saw Maruti’s volumes grow at 12.65% with total car sales in the domestic market of 1.23 million units. The company has has further stretched its lead over competitors Hyundai, Tata Motors and Honda Cars.

“The next-gen D’zire has been really good for Maruti Suzuki. It has nice features and attracted a lot of interest. Baleno continues to do well. They have helped Maruti strengthen its position in this segment (passenger cars),” Sridhar Venkatachari, partner and practice leader, Grant Thorton India, said. “Maruti, as we know, has a great sales network and it continues to grow stronger. New products and positioning of NEXA products has also helped their figures,” he added.

Hyundai Motor India also marginally improved its market share in the passenger car space as its kitty rose from 19.54% to 19.65%. The South Korean automaker sold 0.42 million units in the domestic market in FY18 vis-à-vis 0.41 million in FY17.

On the other hand, Tata Motors and Honda Cars lost market share during the year. Tata Motors’ share fell to 6.22% from 6.39% while Honda, which commanded 6.19% share in FY17, saw it coming down to 5.06%.

By: Arun Nayal