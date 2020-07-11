Partial relief for industries during 10-day Aurangabad lockdown

For Bajaj Auto , which has an industrial estate plant in Waluj, it is partial relief as it exports a large number of motorcycles and three-wheelers from the unit. (Representative image)

In big relief to industries in Aurangabad, including Bajaj Auto, the Maharashtra government has permitted some to continue operations during the ongoing 10-day lockdown in the district.

The state government has issued a notification exempting certain industries from the lockdown that came into effect from July 10.

Industrial activities were disrupted on Friday as the notification was issued late on Thursday night and activities had come to a halt on Friday. Normal production at these units is expected to resume from Saturday.

Companies that export, pharma units and food and agriculture-related industries have been allowed to operate during the current lockdown. Auto component units and engineering and capital goods units that export have also been allowed to operate.

The company had informed its workers that if there was a plant closure, they would have to face up to 50% wage cut.

Bajaj Auto’s Waluj plant has reported over 400 Covid-19 positive cases and 10 deaths.